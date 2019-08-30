Smallwood rushed seven times for 23 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-1 yard while losing a fumble in Thursday's preseason finale against the Jets.

Philadelphia's entire offense couldn't get much going in the 6-0 loss, but Smallwood was the team's busiest running back, with none of the other guys getting more than three touches. Given the breakdown in workload, it appears likely that Smallwood will lock down one of the Eagles' final roster spots over the likes of Josh Adams. He'll still be sweating on cut day, though.