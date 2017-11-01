Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Coach says role won't change
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Smallwood's role wouldn't change following the team's acquisition of fellow running back Jay Ajayi from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
While it's possible that Ajayi won't be a major factor in the Eagles' game plan for the Week 9 matchup with the Broncos as he familiarizes himself with a new playbook, it's difficult to view his addition as anything but a negative development for Smallwood, whose role in the offense had already begun to diminish prior to the trade. Since returning from a two-game absence due to a knee injury, Smallwood has played only 37 offensive snaps in the last two contests, including a season-low 13 in the Week 8 win over the 49ers. Given that LeGarrette Blount and Ajayi are both superior options between the tackles and Ajayi possesses the skills to reasonably fill Smallwood's role as a pass catcher out of the backfield, Pederson may ultimately deem Smallwood as a redundant piece in the offense. Furthermore, with reserve backs Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner holding key responsibilities on the Eagles' special-teams units, Smallwood could very well become a fixture on the inactive list in the second half of the season, given that it's unlikely Pederson would want to dress more than three or four backs on game days.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Could be odd man out on gamedays•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Logs just 13 snaps•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Ineffective in return•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Playing Monday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Completes all practice reps•
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...