Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Smallwood's role wouldn't change following the team's acquisition of fellow running back Jay Ajayi from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

While it's possible that Ajayi won't be a major factor in the Eagles' game plan for the Week 9 matchup with the Broncos as he familiarizes himself with a new playbook, it's difficult to view his addition as anything but a negative development for Smallwood, whose role in the offense had already begun to diminish prior to the trade. Since returning from a two-game absence due to a knee injury, Smallwood has played only 37 offensive snaps in the last two contests, including a season-low 13 in the Week 8 win over the 49ers. Given that LeGarrette Blount and Ajayi are both superior options between the tackles and Ajayi possesses the skills to reasonably fill Smallwood's role as a pass catcher out of the backfield, Pederson may ultimately deem Smallwood as a redundant piece in the offense. Furthermore, with reserve backs Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner holding key responsibilities on the Eagles' special-teams units, Smallwood could very well become a fixture on the inactive list in the second half of the season, given that it's unlikely Pederson would want to dress more than three or four backs on game days.