Smallwood ran for 53 yards on 12 carries and added 14 yards on two catches during Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Browns.

There weren't many big plays, but after averaging 2.2 yards per carry during the first two weeks of the preseason -- it was a welcomed performance for the third-year back. Assuming that he and veteran Matt Jones are battling for one roster spot, Smallwood's outing and Jones' untimely fumble on Thursday could lead to the West Virginia product making the team.