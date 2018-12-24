Smallwood notched three yards on one rush and gathered in all four of his targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 32-30 win versus the Texans.

Smallwood has found a place in the offense under the direction of Nick Foles the last two games. However, Smallwood didn't come close to matching his two-touchdown performance from Week 15, despite earning just four fewer offensive snaps. Whether or not it includes the playoffs, the Eagles' scheme seems to favor both Darren Sproles and Josh Adams before Smallwood, making the latter difficult to trust for production.