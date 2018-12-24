Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Compiles 27 scrimmage yards
Smallwood notched three yards on one rush and gathered in all four of his targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 32-30 win versus the Texans.
Smallwood has found a place in the offense under the direction of Nick Foles the last two games. However, Smallwood didn't come close to matching his two-touchdown performance from Week 15, despite earning just four fewer offensive snaps. Whether or not it includes the playoffs, the Eagles' scheme seems to favor both Darren Sproles and Josh Adams before Smallwood, making the latter difficult to trust for production.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Scores twice in victory•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Plays four snaps in loss•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Plays just two snaps in win•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Silent Week 12•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Set to lose work to Adams•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Sees just one touch in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...