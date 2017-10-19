Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Completes all practice reps
Smallwood (knee) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report.
Prior to drills, head coach Doug Pederson told Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal that Smallwood's practice reps would be limited, with an appearance on Monday Night Football against the Redskins dependent on how he progresses through game preparation. Smallwood's ability to complete every practice rep Thursday signifies he's ready for his first action since Week 4. However, LeGarrette Blount has received at least 14 carries in three consecutive contests, meaning Smallwood's best route to touches will be as a pass catcher.
