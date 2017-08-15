Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Considered game-day call
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Smallwood (hamstring) will be a game-day decision for Thursday's preseason contest against Buffalo, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Absent for the past week, Smallwood returned to practice Monday but may have been limited. The Eagles probably won't rush him back if there are any questions, as the third week of the preseason should give the team an opportunity to give him a long look in a game setting. Smallwood is competing for a role alongside LeGarrette Blount and Darren Sproles, with rookie Donnel Pumphrey also in the mix for some kind of involvement.
