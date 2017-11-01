Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Could be odd man out on game days
Smallwood might be the running back impacted the most by the Jay Ajayi trade, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Eagles VP Howie Roseman and coach Doug Pederson both vouched for LeGarrette Blount's continued involvement in the offense, and Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner have crucial special-teams roles. It would stand to reason then that the team might leave Smallwood inactive each week rather than carry five running backs. Owning the West Virginia product or any Eagles back not named Ajayi or Blount just became a lot harder after the trade, especially given how unpredictably the team has deployed its backfield so far this season.
