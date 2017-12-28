Smallwood could end up getting the lion's share of carries in Sunday's game against the Cowboys with the Eagles likely to limit the usage of most of their key running backs, Paul Domowitch of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles are locked in as the NFC's No. 1 seed for the postseason and don't have much incentive to play their starters deep into the regular-season finale and risk injury, so there's a strong possibility that head coach Doug Pederson will turn over the game to the backups early on. With that in mind, Domowitch speculates that Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement won't play much - if at all -- Sunday, which would pave the way for Smallwood and Kenjon Barner to see some extended snaps. The mid-season acquisition of Ajayi has largely rendered Smallwood an afterthought for Philadelphia -- he's been inactive in seven of the last 10 games -- but the latter profiles as an intriguing punt play in DFS contests. In addition to averaging a respectable 4.0 yards per carry for his career, Smallwood has proven adept as a pass catcher when on the field.