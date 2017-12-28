Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Could see extended snaps Sunday
Smallwood could end up getting the lion's share of carries in Sunday's game against the Cowboys with the Eagles likely to limit the usage of most of their key running backs, Paul Domowitch of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Eagles are locked in as the NFC's No. 1 seed for the postseason and don't have much incentive to play their starters deep into the regular-season finale and risk injury, so there's a strong possibility that head coach Doug Pederson will turn over the game to the backups early on. With that in mind, Domowitch speculates that Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement won't play much - if at all -- Sunday, which would pave the way for Smallwood and Kenjon Barner to see some extended snaps. The mid-season acquisition of Ajayi has largely rendered Smallwood an afterthought for Philadelphia -- he's been inactive in seven of the last 10 games -- but the latter profiles as an intriguing punt play in DFS contests. In addition to averaging a respectable 4.0 yards per carry for his career, Smallwood has proven adept as a pass catcher when on the field.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Not playing Sunday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Not playing Sunday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Inactive Sunday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Won't play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Sees just six snaps Sunday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Coach says role won't change•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.