Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Could see heavy workload Thursday
Smallwood could see a heavy workload in Thursday's exhibition tilt versus the Patriots, Les Bowen of Philly.com reports.
Smallwood has struggled early on in camp, but with Corey Clement (undisclosed), Donnel Pumphrey (lower body), and Josh Allen (undisclosed) not expected to play he could see a plenty of snaps Thursday. Starter Jay Ajayi could get some run early but will almost certainly not get too exposed. The 24-year-old is entering his third year with the team, but with several other talented running backs on the depth chart he may need to turn some heads in order to earn other year on the team's 53-man roster.
