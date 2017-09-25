Smallwood could replace Darren Sproles (knee/arm) as the Eagles' passing-down back, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Given that LeGarrette Blount and undrafted rookie Corey Clement are the other healthy running backs on the roster, Smallwood is the obvious choice to fill in for Sproles, who will miss the rest of the season. Smallwood only caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Giants, but he was effective on the ground with 12 carries for 71 yards. While still likely to serve as just one part of a committee in the running game, Smallwood could push for a handful of targets per week. Blount has never caught more than 15 passes in a season, and Clement had only 29 receptions in 39 games at the University of Wisconsin. Though he only has nine receptions in 16 NFL appearances, Smallwood did catch 57 passes his final two seasons at West Virginia.