Smallwood was sidelined during Monday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

The Eagles haven't indicated that the setback is significant for Smallwood, but it could be enough to keep him off the field in the team's preseason opener Thursday against the Packers. The undersized Smallwood occasionally impressed as a runner and kick returner during his first NFL campaign, but it's unclear if he'll see his workload expand much in 2017 with Darren Sproles still in the fold and rookie Donnel Pumphrey also earning consideration for third-down work.