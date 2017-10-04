Smallwood didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Eliot Shorr-Parks of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

In the Eagles' first game without Darren Sproles (knee/forearm), Smallwood handled pass-catching reps out of the backfield, supplementing 10 carries for 34 yards and one touchdown with four receptions (on six targets) for 45 yards. Smallwood has combined for 159 yards from scrimmage the last two contests, but a knee injury presents a hurdle to overcome this week. If Smallwood's issue lingers, the Eagles may have to roll with LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement as the primary running-back options Sunday against the Cardinals. The next two days of practice will be telling for Smallwood's odds of suiting up in Week 5.