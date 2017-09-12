Smallwood ran the ball four times for four yards and caught his only target for five additional yards in Sunday's win over the Redskins.

For all the talk of Smallwood being the Eagles' most complete back and possibly leading the team in touches, his season did not get off to the most promising start. He saw only 15 snaps, significantly fewer than than Darren Sproles (33) and LeGarrette Blount (23), and the second-year back didn't do much with the touches he did see. However, the Eagles' running game as a whole was lacking in this one, and Coach Doug Pederson has said that how the team uses its backs could change each week depending on the opponent. There is plenty of time for Smallwood to turn things around, but it's also possible that this backfield is a headache for fantasy owners all season.