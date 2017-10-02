Smallwood had 10 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown and caught four of six targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.

Filling in for Darren Sproles (knee/arm) on passing downs, Smallwood caught four passes within the first 20 minutes of the game. LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement also handled double-digit carries, with the former rumbling for 68 of his 136 yards (16 carries) on a single play. Smallwood was a bit lucky to reach the end zone, scoring from three yards out on a third down from a spread formation. Blount and Clement got the traditional goal-line carries, but neither was able to convert. While Blount is still the better bet to score each week, Smallwood's role as the primary pass-catching back gives him the higher weekly floor in PPR formats. Each of Philadelphia's three running backs will have a touch matchup Week 5 against the Cardinals.