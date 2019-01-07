Smallwood rushed eight times for 20 yards and caught two of three targets for 20 more in Sunday's 16-15 wild-card round win over Chicago.

Darren Sproles (13 carries for 21 yards) and Smallwood split most of the work on the ground, with Josh Adams rushing just once for two yards. Smallwood came tantalizingly close to giving his team a three-point lead after Philadelphia's go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, but his attempt at diving over the goal line for a two-point conversion came up just short. That play almost led to the Eagles' downfall after the Bears got into field-goal range, but Cody Parkey missed from 43 yards out to send Philadelphia to New Orleans for the Divisional Round. Smallwood and Sproles should continue to work in a timeshare against the Saints.