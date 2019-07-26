Smallwood is one of four contenders for just one possible roster spot, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

The Eagles are likely to keep at most five running backs on the roster, so Smallwood must beat out Josh Adams, Boston Scott, and Donnel Pumphrey. The top four spots already belong to Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Darren Sproles and Corey Clement. Among the advantages for the 25-year-old are his well-rounded game and experience with the team, while Adams, viewed as Smallwood's main competition, is a better playmaker.

