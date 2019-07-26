Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Fighting to make team
Smallwood is one of four contenders for just one possible roster spot, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
The Eagles are likely to keep at most five running backs on the roster, so Smallwood must beat out Josh Adams, Boston Scott, and Donnel Pumphrey. The top four spots already belong to Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Darren Sproles and Corey Clement. Among the advantages for the 25-year-old are his well-rounded game and experience with the team, while Adams, viewed as Smallwood's main competition, is a better playmaker.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Lands on roster bubble•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Gets competition from Howard•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Lead back in divisional-round loss•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Eight carries in wild-card win•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Limited participant Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Camp News: Shepard out with thumb injury
Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb on the first day of practice for the Giants. Chris Towers...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you start your draft? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 1 overall in PPR is easy. But Jamey Eisenberg shows you what...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...