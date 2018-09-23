Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Gains 91 yards
Smallwood rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and added 35 yards on three catches during Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.
What a difference a few weeks make. In late August, Smallwood was on the roster bubble. On Sunday, he took an inside handoff into the end zone for a four-yard, game-winning score with just three minutes remaining. It was a surprise performance for Smallwood, who totaled just 30 yards in the Eagles' first two games. Jay Ajayi (back) being held out was certainly a big factor, but it'll be interesting to see whether Smallwood is capable of adding another dimension to the Eagles' stable in the weeks ahead. His first test will be next week against a rugged Titans defense.
