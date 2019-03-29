Smallwood is facing more competition after the Eagles acquired fellow running back Jordan Howard in a trade with the Bears, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Howard becomes the instant favorite to serve as Philadelphia's lead runner, albeit in backfield that has consistently taken a committee approach since coach Doug Pederson was hired in 2016. There's still room for Smallwood to earn a significant role -- especially on passing downs -- but it also isn't difficult to envision a scenario in which he fails to make the 53-man roster. Howard was selected three picks before Smallwood in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, leaving both players in the final season of their respective rookie contracts. The Philadelphia backfield may get even more crowded before training camp, as Darren Sproles may decide to play another season and the draft is still to come.