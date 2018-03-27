Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he's a big fan of Smallwood, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

That may be so, but it doesn't change the fact that Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement -- in that order -- are positioned atop the depth chart. Smallwood had 22 carries and five receptions between Weeks 3 and 4 last season, but he then missed two games with a knee injury, and eventually became a healthy scratch behind Ajayi, Clement, LeGarrette Blount and Kenjon Barber. The Eagles lost Blount and haven't re-signed Barber, but they do have interest in bring back Darren Sproles (knee, arm). Smallwood may end up competing for a roster spot in training camp, even if Pederson believes he's a solid player.