Smallwood is primed for an expanded role Sunday against the Colts, Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP Sports Radio reports.

The extent of the role increase largely depends on whether Corey Clement (quad) is absent or limited after being added to Friday's injury report and listed as questionable. Smallwood was already geared up for the No. 2 running back job in the absence of Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring), and there's now some chance for the third-year pro to get a start, though Eagles beat reporters all seem to agree that Clement is on track to play. Even if that happens, an in-game setback would leave Smallwood and undrafted rookie Josh Adams as the only available running backs.