Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Headed for Week 7 game-time decision
Eagles coach Doug Pederson expects Smallwood (knee) to be a game-time decision for Monday Night Football against the Redskins in Week 7, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Pederson said the same thing prior to Thursday's 28-23 win over the Panthers, even though Smallwood hasn't practiced since Week 4. Smallwood is expected to return to practice in some capacity next week, but he's apparently in danger of requiring a third consecutive absence. Philadelphia running backs accounted for just three targets in the past two games, as the team hasn't featured Kenjon Barner in the passing game despite giving him regular playing time on passing downs.
