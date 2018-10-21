Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Held in check versus Panthers
Smallwood carried nine times for 32 yards and caught two passes for an additional five yards during Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Panthers.
Smallwood led the team in carries, but he averaged a mere 3.6 yards per tote against a tough Carolina front. He did next to nothing with the passes that were thrown his way and finished with his lowest output in scrimmage yards since Week 2. Smallwood continues to lead the backfield in touches on a weekly basis, but he still hasn't topped 56 rushing yards on the season and has just five receiving yards to his name over the last two weeks. He will try to do more with his opportunities next Sunday against the Jaguars.
