Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Impresses with first team reps in practice
With LeGarrette Blount away from the team, Smallwood excelled with the first team offense, David George of the Eagles' official site reports.
Thanks to Blount's absence, the Eagles revealed what their RB depth chart might look like during the regular season. Smallwood got the first crack and awed onlookers with his aggressive and physical play, something he's been working on in the offseason. Although he's still listed at fourth on the depth chart at running back, it is likely he would be first up to replace Blount during the regular season should last year's rushing touchdown leader miss any time. Ryan Matthews is still likely to be released as soon as he is healthy and Darren Sproles is better suited for his typical scatback role.
