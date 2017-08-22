Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Impressive when on field
Smallwood has improved his receiving ability this off-season, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.
He has also been cutting fluidly since his return to practice from hamstring injury on Monday. Eagles' offensive coordinator Frank Reich sang his praises, saying the second-year player could be a three-down back. This improvement could translate to a larger role in the Eagles' offense for Smallwood this season, especially if LeGarrette Blount continues to underwhelm.
