Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: In line for more work
Following Jay Ajayi's diagnosis of a torn ACL, Smallwood should experience an uptick in touches for the rest of the season, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Eagles backfield has been a revolving door this season due to injuries, but Ajayi's is by far the most serious to befall the group. Smallwood has benefited the past four games as Darren Sproles (hamstring) missed all of them and Corey Clement (quadriceps) sat out the last two, though the latter was active in the event of an emergency Sunday against the Vikings. On the season, Smallwood has averaged 6.0 YPC on 25 rushes, hauled in 10 of 15 passes, and scored two touchdowns in five contests. Expect his role to increase, depending on the health of Sproles and Clement.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Totals 54 yards in loss•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: In line for top complementary role•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Gains 91 yards•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Headed for larger role•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Sees eight touches in loss•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Sticks on roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...