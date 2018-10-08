Following Jay Ajayi's diagnosis of a torn ACL, Smallwood should experience an uptick in touches for the rest of the season, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles backfield has been a revolving door this season due to injuries, but Ajayi's is by far the most serious to befall the group. Smallwood has benefited the past four games as Darren Sproles (hamstring) missed all of them and Corey Clement (quadriceps) sat out the last two, though the latter was active in the event of an emergency Sunday against the Vikings. On the season, Smallwood has averaged 6.0 YPC on 25 rushes, hauled in 10 of 15 passes, and scored two touchdowns in five contests. Expect his role to increase, depending on the health of Sproles and Clement.