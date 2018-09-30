Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: In line for top complementary role
Smallwood is expected to handle a larger role with reserve running backs Corey Clement (quadriceps) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) inactive for the contest, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
Though lead runner Jay Ajayi (back) will return from a one-game absence, his workload could be more limited than normal coming off the injury, which likely means a backfield committee that also includes Smallwood and Josh Adams will be in the works for Week 4. The absences of Clements and Sproles vault Smallwood up to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, and with it should come a solid dose of snaps in the change-of-pace role. While serving as the top understudy to Clement while Ajayi was sidelined for the Week 3 win over the Colts, Smallwood played 29 offensive snaps and finished with 56 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while adding 35 yards on three catches through the air.
