Smallwood (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Bears, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The addition of Jay Ajayi has restricted the number of spots available to running backs on the active roster. As such, Smallwood is a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game. In last Sunday's demolition of the Cowboys, LeGarrette Blount led the backfield, handling 30 of 64 offensive snaps. The remainder were split between Corey Clement (19), Ajayi (13) and Kenjon Barner (two).