Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Ineffective in return
Smallwood rushed eight times for 25 yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Monday's win over Washington.
He got the start and out-touched LeGarrette Blount 9-3 in the first half, but only saw one carry after that without any more targets once the Eagles established a solid lead. Despite missing a couple games with swelling in his knee, Smallwood slid right back into his regular role. He could be an interesting play in Week 8 against a 49ers team that struggles defending passes to running backs and just gave up 219 total yards to Ezekiel Elliott.
