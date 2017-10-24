Smallwood rushed eight times for 25 yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Monday's win over Washington.

He got the start and out-touched LeGarrette Blount 9-3 in the first half, but only saw one carry after that without any more targets once the Eagles established a solid lead. Despite missing a couple games with swelling in his knee, Smallwood slid right back into his regular role. He could be an interesting play in Week 8 against a 49ers team that struggles defending passes to running backs and just gave up 219 total yards to Ezekiel Elliott.