Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Lands on roster bubble
Smallwood will need to battle for a roster spot this summer, Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Eagles traded for Jordan Howard and drafted Miles Sanders in the second round, leaving the rest of their running backs to battle for one or two roster spots. Corey Clement (knee) will have a good chance to secure one of those spots if he's healthy for training camp, so the current picture doesn't look especially favorable for Smallwood, Josh Adams (shoulder), Boston Scott or Donnel Pumphrey. While he isn't particularly fast or powerful, the 25-year-old Smallwood has at least displayed a degree of versatility, averaging 4.2 yards on 87 carries and 8.2 yards on 28 receptions while playing all 16 games last season. If nothing else, he should be ahead of Scott and Pumphrey.
