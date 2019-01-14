Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Lead back in divisional-round loss
Smallwood rushed 10 times for 33 yards and brought in his only target for six yards in the Eagles' 20-14 divisional-round playoff loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Change-of-pace option Darren Sproles was the only other back besides Smallwood to log a carry for the Eagles, as the third-year pro was the preferred early-down option over Josh Adams for the second straight postseason tilt. Smallwood was serviceable with his opportunities, but the running game became more of an afterthought as the game wore on. The 24-year-old finished his third season with 87 carries for 364 yards and three touchdowns, along with an additional 230 receiving yards and a pair of scores on 28 receptions. Given his dual-threat skill set and modest cap hit in what will be the fourth year of his rookie contract, Smallwood figures to be given an opportunity to compete for at least a part-time role in the backfield once again in 2019.
