Smallwood played 21 of 62 snaps (34 percent) on offense in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Dallas, taking two carries for four yards and catching three of three targets for 30 yards, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Smallwood actually got more snaps than both Corey Clement (18) and Josh Adams (19), though it was the latter who made the strongest impression for a second straight game, gaining 47 yards on seven carries. A Week 11 contest at New Orleans could work even more in Smallwood's favor when it comes to playing time, considering the Saints haven't lost since Week 1 and are allowing just 3.7 yards per carry. It won't come as any surprise if the inconsistent Eagles ultimately are forced to abandon their rushing game in such a difficult matchup.