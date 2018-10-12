Smallwood rushed 18 times for 51 yards and brought in one of two targets for no gain in the Eagles' 34-13 win over the Giants on Thursday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

It was Smallwood and not Corey Clement who took on lead-back duties Thursday in the wake of Jay Ajayi's season-ending knee injury, although Clement outgained him by 18 total yards due to his work through the air. Smallwood found running room hard to come by, but he demonstrated his ability to handle a heavy workload by logging a career-high number of carries. Given the similarities in skill set between Smallwood and Clement, the two could have interchangeable roles week-to-week moving forward. Smallwood will look to improve his overall production in a Week 7 matchup against the Panthers.