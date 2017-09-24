Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Leads team in rushing versus Giants
Smallwood carried 12 times for 71 yards and caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Giants.
Smallwood was pressed into action after Darren Sproles went down with an injury and wound up leading the team in rushing thanks to an impressive average of 5.9 yards per carry. He could have had an even better day, but Corey Clement and LaGarrette Blount combined to take away 18 carries and a pair of red zone touchdowns. Smallwood could play an increased role next week against the Chargers if Sproles remains sidelined, but the team will seemingly continue with its committee approach regardless of who is available.
