Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Likely to make roster
Despite missing time this pre-season due to a hamstring injury, Smallwood is still very likely to make the club, Dave Zangaro of CSN Philadelphia reports.
There have been whispers that Smallwood could be the Eagles' No. 1 back, or that he might not make the team at all. However, the second-year player might be Philadelphia's most complete back. Coach Doug Pederson praised Smallwood Tuesday, telling the media that Eagles' brass were very happy with where their running back was at and that he had done an outstanding job throughout the pre-season. The West Virginia product seems poised for more playing time in 2017 even though Corey Clement has also been solid and is still competing for a roster spot.
