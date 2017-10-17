Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Likely to play Monday
Smallwood (knee) participated in Tuesday's practice and expects to play in Monday's game against the Redskins, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This is the first time Smallwood practiced since Week 4, and he should be ready to return to the field barring any setbacks during this week. Eagles running backs have seen a sharp decline in usage in the passing game with both Smallwood and Darren Sproles (arm/knee) out of the lineup, but that could change upon Smallwood's likely return in Week 7.
