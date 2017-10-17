Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Likely to play Sunday
Smallwood (knee) participated in Tuesday's practice and expects to play in Monday's game against the Redskins, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This is the first time Smallwood practiced since Week 4, and he should be ready to return to the field Monday barring any setbacks during this week. Eagles running backs have seen a sharp decline in usage in the passing game with both Smallwood and Darren Sproles (arm/knee) out of the lineup, but that could change upon Smallwood's likely return in Week 7.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Headed for Week 7 game-time decision•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Out again Thursday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Officially questionable for Thursday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Absent from practice Tuesday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: No activity Monday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Won't play Sunday vs. Cardinals•
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Best Week 7 streaming options
It's time to bounce back from the Kevin Hogan debacle. Heath Cummings has your streaming options...
-
Week 7 Trade Chart: A.P.'s value?
Whether you're dealing Adrian Peterson off his red-hot, two-score game, or aiming to swap a...
-
What you missed: Henry runs wild
Is Derrick Henry finally taking over the job in Tennessee? Maybe not, but he looked fantastic...
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?