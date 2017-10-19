Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Limited in Thursday's practice
Smallwood (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
The expectation for Smallwood to start the week was that he'd be ready to go for Monday night's game against the Redskins, but it looks as if coach Doug Pederson is remaining cautious with the tailback. If Smallwood practices in at least a limited fashion all this week, chances are he'll be good to go Monday, so consider him day-to-day until the team provides another update.
