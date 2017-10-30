Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Logs just 13 snaps
Smallwood played a season-low 13 snaps in Sunday's 33-10 win over the 49ers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Smallwood logged 24 snaps the previous week in his first game back from a knee injury, gaining 25 yards on eight carries and 14 yards on two receptions in a 34-24 win over the Redskins. He essentially disappeared in Sunday's blowout victory over the Niners, taking just one carry for five yards while catching one of two targets for nine yards. Smallwood's role on passing downs should keep him a bit busier in more competitive contests, but Sunday's snap distribution nonetheless appears worrisome in regard to his playing time on early downs. Before Sunday he'd been splitting carries with LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement, taking at least eight in each of his last three appearances. A Week 9 matchup with the run-stuffing Broncos would seem to favor Smallwood over Blount and Clement.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Ineffective in return•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Playing Monday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Completes all practice reps•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Likely to play Monday•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...