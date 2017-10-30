Smallwood played a season-low 13 snaps in Sunday's 33-10 win over the 49ers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Smallwood logged 24 snaps the previous week in his first game back from a knee injury, gaining 25 yards on eight carries and 14 yards on two receptions in a 34-24 win over the Redskins. He essentially disappeared in Sunday's blowout victory over the Niners, taking just one carry for five yards while catching one of two targets for nine yards. Smallwood's role on passing downs should keep him a bit busier in more competitive contests, but Sunday's snap distribution nonetheless appears worrisome in regard to his playing time on early downs. Before Sunday he'd been splitting carries with LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement, taking at least eight in each of his last three appearances. A Week 9 matchup with the run-stuffing Broncos would seem to favor Smallwood over Blount and Clement.