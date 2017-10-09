Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: No activity Monday
Smallwod (knee) didn't take part in Monday's walk-through.
Smallwood was among the Eagles' inactives for Sunday's win against the Cardinals. The result of a right knee injury, he isn't beginning Week 6 prep on the right foot with a DNP on Monday, but two actual practices remain before the team will give him a designation for Thursday's game at Carolina. If he's unable to suit up again, the backfield will be represented by LeGarrette Blount as the lead back and Corey Clement mixing in when a breather is required.
