Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Not at practice
Smallwood isn't practicing Wednesday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Smallwood likely is dealing with some type of injury, though nothing was reported after Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Panthers. He gained 32 yards on nine carries and five yards on two catches in that contest, once again splitting work with Corey Clement. Another update should be available Wednesday afternoon when the Eagles release their initial injury report for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.
