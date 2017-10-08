Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Not expected to play Sunday
Smallwood (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, isn't expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The report aligns with what was suggested Friday following the Eagles' final practice of the week, which Smallwood sat out. The Eagles were already low on pass-catching threats out of the backfield with Darren Sproles (arm/knee) on injured reserve, and Smallwood's expected absence for at least one week likely leaves Kenjon Barner as the team's top option for third-down work. LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement are slated to handle the bulk of the carries and probably offer higher fantasy ceilings than Barner.
