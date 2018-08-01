Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Not looking good at camp
Smallwood is struggling early in training camp, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.
After spending most of last season as a healthy scratch, Smallwood seems to be competing for a single roster spot with Donnel Pumphrey, Matt Jones, Matt Jones (undisclosed) and Josh Adams. Early reports from training camp suggest Pumphrey, a 2017 fourth-round pick, is making a strong case to stick on the team. Smallwood apparently isn't doing himself any favors and could have tough time sticking on the roster unless Jay Ajai, Corey Clement or Darren Sproles suffers a significant injury.
