Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Not playing Sunday
Smallwood (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's road contest against the Rams, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
His fourth DNP in a row, Smallwood likely won't see the field again this season unless the Eagles have locked down a particular playoff spot or an injury strikes somewhere in the backfield. Expect the trio of LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement to receive most of the carries yet again.
