Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Not playing Sunday
Smallwood (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday at Seattle, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Smallwood remains the odd man out of the Eagles' backfield for a third game in a row. LeGarrette Blount will likely lead the way again, but Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement can also expect a decent amount of snaps against the Seahawks' ninth-ranked run defense.
