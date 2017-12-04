Smallwood (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday at Seattle, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Smallwood remains the odd man out of the Eagles' backfield for a third game in a row. LeGarrette Blount will likely lead the way again, but Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement can also expect a decent amount of snaps against the Seahawks' ninth-ranked run defense.

