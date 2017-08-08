Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Not practicing Tuesday
Smallwood (hamstring) isn't practicing Tuesday, NJ.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks reports.
Out for a second straight day, Smallwood doesn't seem likely to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Packers. Any missed time is worrisome for the second-year back, as he's fighting to carve out some kind of role in backfield that figures to be led by LeGarrette Blount and Darren Sproles. Fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey is also trying to earn a role, while undrafted rookie Corey Clement looms as a longshot threat to push Smallwood for a roster spot.
