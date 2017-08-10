Smallwood (hamstring) is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason contest in Green Bay, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Prior to hurting his hamstring Monday, Smallwood was impressing the coaching staff, especially when expected No. 1 RB LeGarrette Blount was unable to practice due to an undisclosed injury. Since those early days of camp, though, Blount has established himself within the first-team offense. While Smallwood's absence doesn't help his case for touches at the start of the season, making his presence felt at some point in the preseason will determine where he stands in the pecking order behind Blount.