Smallwood (knee) is listed as inactive Thursday at Carolina, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Smallwood hasn't practiced since Week 4 due to right knee inflammation, making his absence one of the least surprising on the Eagles' list of inactives. While he takes in his second consecutive game from the sideline, the Eagles will trot out LeGarrette Blount as the primary running back. The pecking order at the position will also include Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner.