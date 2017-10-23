Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Playing Monday
Smallwood (knee) is listed as active Monday versus the Redskins, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Considered "questionable" for this contest, there was little doubt Smallwood would end a two-game absence after putting in full practices all week. The Eagles will entrust most of the first- and second-down work to LeGarrette Blount, but Smallwood's versatility should allow him to pick up snaps in many scenarios against Washington's 12th-ranked defense.
