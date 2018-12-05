Smallwood did not touch the ball in Monday night's 28-13 win over Washington.

Smallwood has been on the field for a total of seven offensive plays over the last three weeks and has just one carry for a loss of four yards in that span, including no touches or targets in the last two games. Josh Adams and Corey Clement have seized control of the backfield, and the return of Darren Sproles only serves to bury the 24-year-old further down the depth chart. He can safely be ignored in fantasy until and unless injury strikes.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11600347-jaylen-samuels-steelers-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 13 streaming options

    It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

    Week 14 Waiver Wire

    Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....

  • alshon.jpg

    Week 13 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...