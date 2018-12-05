Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Plays just two snaps in win
Smallwood did not touch the ball in Monday night's 28-13 win over Washington.
Smallwood has been on the field for a total of seven offensive plays over the last three weeks and has just one carry for a loss of four yards in that span, including no touches or targets in the last two games. Josh Adams and Corey Clement have seized control of the backfield, and the return of Darren Sproles only serves to bury the 24-year-old further down the depth chart. He can safely be ignored in fantasy until and unless injury strikes.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Silent Week 12•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Set to lose work to Adams•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Sees just one touch in loss•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Leads backfield in snaps, barely•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Scores on 36-yard catch•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Back at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Get a sneak peek at Dave Richard's Week 14 preview before waivers run.
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...