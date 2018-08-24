Smallwood started the Eagles' third preseason game Thursday and appears to be leading the battle for fourth running back, Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, and Darren Sproles all on the sideline, Smallwood acquitted himself well in his quest for a roster spot. While the 24-year-old started slowly with six attempts for just 17 yards in the first quarter, he racked up big gains later with four carries of at least ten yards. Meanwhile, Matt Jones fumbled again and has probably fallen behind Smallwood and rookie Josh Adams in the contest for the final spot in the Eagles' backfield.