Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Plays with first team Thursday
Smallwood started the Eagles' third preseason game Thursday and appears to be leading the battle for fourth running back, Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, and Darren Sproles all on the sideline, Smallwood acquitted himself well in his quest for a roster spot. While the 24-year-old started slowly with six attempts for just 17 yards in the first quarter, he racked up big gains later with four carries of at least ten yards. Meanwhile, Matt Jones fumbled again and has probably fallen behind Smallwood and rookie Josh Adams in the contest for the final spot in the Eagles' backfield.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Collects 67 yards•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Battling for No. 4 running back spot•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Set for busy night•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Takes step back•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Could see heavy workload Thursday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Not looking good at camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Picking No. 5 in PPR
Sad that you missed out on a top-four selection? Don't be! Dave Richard says picking fifth...
-
Picking No. 6 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 6 overall in a PPR league...
-
Picking No. 7 in PPR
If DeAndre Hopkins falls to you at No. 7 in a PPR draft you may want to start thinking about...
-
Picking No. 8 in PPR
No David Johnson, no Antonio Brown, no problem! Dave Richard lays out the keys to having successful...
-
Picking No. 9 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 9 overall in a PPR league...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR
How early is too early for Keenan Allen in PPR? Not the 10th pick.